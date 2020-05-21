Dog The Bounty Hunter Remembers Wife Beth Chapman On First Wedding Anniversary Since Her Death

Duane Chapman is still mourning the loss of late wife Beth Chapman.

The 67-year-old reality star, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, commemorated their 14th wedding anniversary — and the first since her death — by sharing an old photo of the couple at a restaurant. “She said, ‘Big Daddy, you’re going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary.’ Why did she have to be so right??” he captioned the photo.

Dog also honored Beth days earlier by sharing a throwback selfie of his longtime love. He wrote, “I am DOG Chapman chiracahua Apache. The best Bounty Hunter in the world I am the husband of Beth Chapman And I miss her so much.”

Beth lost her battle with throat cancer in June 2019 at the age of 51. Despite his ongoing grief, Dog has found comfort and support in his new relationship with fiancée Francie Frane, 51.

He told PEOPLE, “I need a partner. I’ve said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn’t do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, ‘Big daddy, don’t lost her.'”

“You’ll never forget the spouse,” he added. “You can’t help it. I will never forget. But I’ve got to get out there. I’ve got to be able to say, ‘I came out of this and you can, too.'”