Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Dead At 51 After Battle With Cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman has passed away at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer.

The reality star confirmed the news of his wife’s passing on Twitter on Wednesday, with an emotional post.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he wrote.

Story Developing…