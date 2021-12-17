Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton has more awards to add to her collection.

The country superstar was honored on Thursday with a ceremony in Nashville for breaking three Guinness World Records.

She broke the records after hitting seven decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart and the record for most No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 25 hits.

She also broke the record for the most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109 hits.

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored,” Parton said in an interview with Guinness. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

Adding, “I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”

But this isn’t the legend’s first time being honored by Guinness World Records, in 2018 she was honored with the award for the most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart at 6.



