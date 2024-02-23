Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyoncé For Country Music Milestone After ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Tops Billboard Chart

Queens supporting queens! Dolly Parton will always love Beyoncé in any genre.

The renowned legend gave her fellow icon a heartfelt shoutout after Bey topped a major country music chart with her newest hit, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Dolly issued an Instagram message applauding the superstar for the milestone and welcoming her to the country world with open arms.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single,” Dolly wrote, noting that she “can’t wait to hear the full album!”

In addition to “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Bey dropped another country single, “16 Carriages,” from her anticipated “Act II” LP that she announced over Super Bowl weekend earlier this month. The complete record is set to drop March 29.

The success of “Texas Hold ‘Em” earned the singer a place in history as the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart, with “16 Carriages” reaching No. 9.

Her recent accolades aren’t Bey’s first foray into country. The track “Daddy Lessons” from her acclaimed 2016 album “Lemonade” featured a prominent country sound and she even performed the song with The Chicks at that year’s CMA Awards.

Of course, what many fans are now hoping for next is a collab with Dolly!