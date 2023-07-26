Dolly Parton Kicks Off 1-Year Countdown To 2024 Paris Olympics With Epic Queen Cover

Dolly Parton is ready for the 2024 Olympics!

The music icon dropped her new mashup of Queen’s “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You” on Wednesday to mark the 1-year countdown to the Paris Games.

A video for the cover features footage of legendary Olympians from Simone Biles to Katie Ledecky, as well as the men’s and women’s basketball teams and more top athletes, as Dolly performs against an Eiffel Tower backdrop.

The countdown to Paris 2024 is ON. 🇫🇷🎉@DollyParton is helping us kick off the celebration to the greatest show on earth! pic.twitter.com/CNY3LlKQKY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2023

Dolly collaborated with NBCUniversal on the clip, which will be featured across the company’s promotional materials for the 2024 event, and the singer shared in a press release that the project made total sense for her as a longtime Olympics fan and viewer.

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Dolly said. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

