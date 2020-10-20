Dominic West In Final Talks To Join ‘The Crown’ As Prince Charles For Final 2 Seasons

Dominic West may be headed for royal life soon – at least on screen.

The actor is in talks to portray Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6 of “The Crown,” multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

According to Deadline, sources said a final deal has not been closed but Dominic is “lined up” for the role. He would star opposite Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in the acclaimed series, which previously announced the next two installments would be its last. Season 4 is set to drop on Nov. 15 with Josh O’Connor reprising his role as Charles.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Netflix and Dominic’s reps for comment.

The casting reports follow a whirlwind news cycle for the actor after he and his “The Pursuit of Love” co-star Lily James were spotted looking cozy in Rome last week.

Photos of the pair prompted Dominic and wife Catherine FitzGerald to issue a public statement that their 10-year marriage “is strong” and they are “very much still together.” Lily has not addressed her and Dominic’s outing.