Donald Glover Reveals Baby No. 3 Was Born During Pandemic: ‘It Was Nuts’

Donald Glover is now a dad to 3 boys!

The actor and his longtime girlfriend Michelle White welcomed their third child together at the end of May, he revealed in a conversation with Michaela Coel in GQ.

“You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” he said.

Donald who is typically very private about his personal life shared that his baby boy was born amid the protests over the death of George Floyd.

“Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video,” he said.

Adding, “It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father… I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

The couple welcomed their first son, Legend, in 2016 and their second son Drake in 2018. But more babies may be in the future for the proud parents. “The Lion King” star and his girlfriend are considering adoption for their next child.

“We actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there,'” he said during the GQ conversation.

Congrats to the family!