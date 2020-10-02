Donald Trump and Wife Melania Test Positive For Coronavirus: ‘We Will Get Through This TOGETHER!’

Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old President announced the news on Twitter late Thursday writing, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The news comes just hours after Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks shared that she had also tested positive for the virus and traveled with The President on Air Force One.

Melania also shared how the couple are feeling after receiving the positive test results writing, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Sean Conley, The President’s doctor said in a statement early Friday morning, “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he wrote. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments.”

Vice President Mike Pence shared his encouragement for the President and First Lady writing, “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President DonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

