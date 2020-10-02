Donald Trump and Wife Melania Test Positive For Coronavirus: ‘We Will Get Through This TOGETHER!’

Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old President announced the news on Twitter late Thursday writing, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The news comes just hours after Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks shared that she had also tested positive for the virus and traveled with The President on Air Force One.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania also shared how the couple are feeling after receiving the positive test results writing, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Sean Conley, The President’s doctor said in a statement early Friday morning, “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he wrote. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments.”

Vice President Mike Pence shared his encouragement for the President and First Lady writing, “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President DonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Celebrities were quick to respond on the news on social media:

They will have access to every medical support and intervention imaginable. I just hope I don’t have to hear later “it’s just a bad flu”. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 2, 2020

but…why would you get tested for the hoax when you’ve said many times that is what causes the hoax? that was your first mistake !!! i just can’t believe the democrats would do this to you. them and all their irresponsible hoaxes. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) October 2, 2020

DON'T DENY THE SCIENCE!!!!!!! — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 2, 2020

Of course Trump didn’t know he had covid he never had taste in the first place? — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020

In my 73 years on this earth I have never witnessed a man and his family be put to the test like this President and First Lady have been. God challenges those who are needed most. While the Left is no doubt sniggering with glee, we patriots pray for our @POTUS and our @FLOTUS. pic.twitter.com/I8ahcFjYHs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 2, 2020

Does anyone know why @Mike_Pence is running around in circles, throwing little pieces of Wonder bread in the air? — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2020

Tonight will reveal where we all think the line is comedically. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy. Please wear a mask. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

Is it still a “Democrat hoax?” Are you still going to mock people for wearing masks? Are you sorry for lying to the American people for months? I ask these b/c I assume you’ll get the best taxpayer funded gov’t healthcare avail + genuinely hope you recover. But you owe us answers https://t.co/cOvMX7eElq — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2020