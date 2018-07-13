A 'Downton Abbey' Movie Is Coming and Joanne Froggatt and Michelle Dockery Are Beyond Excited About It

Time to whip out your tea cups because the Crawley family is about to be back in action as Focus Features announced on Friday that there will be a "Downton Abbey" movie!

And two people were absolutely ecstatic about the news — Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Smith (nee Bates) on the hit show for five years, and Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley.

"Delighted to announce we’re getting the band back together! #DowntonMovie #DowntonAbbey," Joanne tweeted on Friday!