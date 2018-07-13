A 'Downton Abbey' Movie Is Coming and Joanne Froggatt and Michelle Dockery Are Beyond Excited About It

The cast of 'Downton Abbey'
Time to whip out your tea cups because the Crawley family is about to be back in action as Focus Features announced on Friday that there will be a "Downton Abbey" movie!
And two people were absolutely ecstatic about the news — Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Smith (nee Bates) on the hit show for five years, and Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley.
"Delighted to announce we’re getting the band back together! #DowntonMovie #DowntonAbbey," Joanne tweeted on Friday!
"The secret’s out... Thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Filming to commence this summer @downtonabbey_official," Michelle wrote alongside an Instagram pic from their old set.
Focus revealed the entire cast would be returning for the Downton Movie and that it was definitely something that fans are ready to see.
"Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” commented Focus chairman Peter Kujawski. "We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen."
Fellowes wrote the film's screenplay and will produce the movie alongside Neame and Liz Trubridge. The movie is expected to begin production later this summer.
