Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Stun With 50 Cent Surprise At Super Bowl LVI Halftime

Let the icons handle it! Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar brought the house down for the Pepsi Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The five legendary artists left it all on the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with a little help from fellow superstar 50 Cent, who surprised viewers with a cameo performance of “In Da Club.”

The hip-hop celebration kicked off with Dre and Snoop joining forces for “The Next Episode” atop a setpiece of white buildings and a floor graphic that appeared to be an aerial shot of Los Angeles neighborhood Compton, further proving the production as an ode to the California city.

Super Bowl LVI Halftime: Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar ! View Gallery

Dre and Snoop finished their opening number with a smooth transition into a rousing rendition of Dre’s 1995 hit “California Love” before letting 50 take over.

Mary followed up in a white sequin catsuit and thigh-high boots to belt powerhouse vocals for back-to-back hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” proving she’s still the queen of hip-hop soul.

Kendrick then dominated for a slick delivery of “Alright” before Eminem appeared to deliver a brief verse of his and Dre’s 2001 classic “Forgot About Dre” ahead of unleashing his signature classic “Lose Yourself.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted another guest star in the live band – Anderson.Paak on drums!

Dre closed things out with his impressive piano skills while rejoining Snoop for “Still D.R.E.,” which Em, Mary and Kendrick also bopped along to ahead of the group’s final bow with 50.

2022 may be just getting started, but after that performance we’re ready to stay in the ’90s!

— Erin Biglow