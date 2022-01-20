Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Reunite For Epic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Trailer

The 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is gearing up to be pretty legendary.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar will share the stage for this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13th and the newly released trailer on Thursday gives a taste of what fans can expect.

The sneak peek video titled “The Call” was directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray who also directed “Straight Outta Compton.” The trailer is also scored by Grammy winner Adam Blackstone.

The video shows the five hip hop legends getting ready for the upcoming performance while their iconic songs on playing.



Each superstar checks out their phone alerting them to head to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium where the upcoming Super Bowl game will be taking place.

Gary said in a press release, “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like ‘Friday,’ ‘Set It Off,’ ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.” As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history.”

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will air on February 13th on NBC.