Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar To Headline Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Super Bowl LVI music lineup is officially epic.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will co-headline the Pepsi Halftime Show, Access Hollywood confirms.

All five superstars revealed the news on social media Thursday, sharing excitement for the chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage.

This will mark the first time any of the icons have headlined the coveted gig. Mary appeared with Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly at the 2001 show.  Ahead of the announcement, Snoop played coy in an interview with Access Hollywood and admitted that he wouldn’t say no if he were offered the opportunity, adding that it’s definitely on his bucket list.

Super Bowl LVI will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow

