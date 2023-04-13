Drake Bell Breaks His Silence After Being Reported As Missing

Drake Bell is speaking out for the first time after Florida police reported him missing on April 13.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” he tweeted on Thursday.

His post comes hours after he was located after being declared missing, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Authorities wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that the former Nickelodeon star, 36, was considered “missing and endangered.”

Some social media users expressed skepticism about Bell’s status, prompting the Daytona Beach police department to reiterate in a comment on their own post that the case was indeed legitimate.

The latest news follows a string of personal and legal troubles for the former “Drake & Josh” actor.

Most recently, he and wife Janet Von Schmeling reportedly separated last year after marrying in 2018. They share one son.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after being accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with a then-underage fan years earlier. He shared his side of the story in a candid Instagram video at the time and denied that anything “physical” had happened between him and the alleged victim.

“I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know. When I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped,” he claimed in the 2021 clip. “This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet-and-greets, and although I was unaware that this was the same person I was communicating with online, that’s what I pled guilty to.”

He was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service and apologized during the hearing, according to NBC News.

“Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way – that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions,” he reportedly said.

In 2015, the actor and musician was also ordered to spend four days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a DUI arrest, and reportedly filed for bankruptcy the previous year.