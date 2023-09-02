Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

Legendary “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett has died at 76.

The sad news was shared in a statement on his website, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. Adding, “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

A cause of death was not shared however the singer had recently rescheduled concerts in May and he posted on social media that he had been hospitalized.

His most iconic song “Margaritaville” was released in 1977 which quickly became a classic in American music. It went on to inspire restaurants, resorts, clothing, a radio station and even food and drink items. The success of his brands made him a billionaire, according to Forbes.

Buffett was nominated for 2 Grammy Awards of “Hey Good Lookin” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”



Tributes began pouring in on Saturday morning as the news began to surface.

Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys remembered the singer, writing, “Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett.”

Miles Teller shared 2 photos with the late singer-songwriter on Twitter and shared some quotes of his, including, “Where it all ends, I can’t fathom, my friends. If I knew I might drop my anchor.”