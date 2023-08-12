Drake Does His Son Adonis’ Hair In Adorable Father-Son Moment

Drake is spending some quality time with his son Adonis.

The rapper took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos where in one, he adjusts his five-year-old son’s braids.

“Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy – Allen Iverson,” the caption reads.

Drake shares his little one with ex Sophie Brussaux.

In another photo, the “Hotline Bling” rapper poses in a mirror selfie while rocking a blazer.

Some other celebrities reacted to the post in the comments, including Lil Yachty who playfully questioned if he’s really doing his son’s hair.

“It’s no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet,” he joked.

Tyga also chimed in commenting, “Like father Like son.”

— Stephanie Swaim