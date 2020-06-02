Drake & The Weeknd Make Donations To Black Lives Matter Movement

Drake and The Weeknd each made contributions to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement after being called on by fellow Toronto-based artist Mustafa The Poet to match his donation.

“My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd…Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let’s help reunite black families,” Mustafa wrote on his Instagram stories. The singer also shared a screenshot to Twitter showing that he had made a $400 donation.

Both the “One Dance” and “Starboy” singers were quick to comply with the request! Mustafa shared a screenshot of his DM conversation with Drake, who told him that his $100,000 contribution to the National Bailout Collective had been flagged as fraud by his bank. “They were like yeah nah,” the 33-year-old wrote.

The Weeknd took to social media to share his own contributions, which he had split between several organizations for a whopping total of $500,000.

“Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount. #blacklivesmatter (links in story),” the 30-year-old captioned the post.

The “Earned It” singer shared receipts from his donations of $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network; $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights campaign, and $100,000 to National Bail Out.

The Torontonians are hardly the only celebrities donating to the movement following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Chrissy Teigen pledged to give $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night “MAGA Night” at the White House.

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Other stars including Steve Carrell, Janelle Monae, Halsey, Seth Rogan, Harry Styles, Ben Schwartz, Don Cheadle and more have donated funds to post bail for those who were jailed for protesting.

I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate yourself and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020