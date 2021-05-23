Drake’s Son Cries Onstage As Drake Accepts Artist Of The Decade At The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake’s son Adonis stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night – and it was a tear-filled journey.

Drake took the stage to accept his Artist of the Decade Award and he took his son, Adonis, onstage with him to accept the honor. Adonis, 3, was feeling confident as he walked alongside his dad and he even held onto Drake’s awards. But as Drake wrapped up his speech – with plans to dedicate it to his family and son, the little tyke seemed overwhelmed by the attention and busted into tears and tried to walk offstage.

Drake comforted his son just in time and wrapped up his speech just like that – hey, daddy duties call.

At any rate, Drake did get the chance to give a pretty touching speech about his journey as an artist and rapper before his cutie kiddo tried to make a quick exist. Here’s what he had to say!

“Thank you very, very, very much… that video was, that video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado, but you know, the truth is I’m really bad at taking compliments,” Drake began. “I’m really self-conscious about my music. Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better I rarely celebrate anything. And just for anyone watching this that’s wondering how this happened, you know, that’s really the answer. It’s being so unsure how you’re getting it done that you just, you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.

“Just feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night. I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took because, you know, to be really honest with you, I don’t, I don’t quite understand it myself but I just know that, I know I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right,” Drake shared.

“I want to dedicate this award to my friends I want to dedicate this award to my long-time collaborators I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all of your decisions and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next so thank you to my beautiful family,” Drake added.