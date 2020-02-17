Drew Carey Is ‘Overcome With Grief’ After Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Dies

Drew Carey released a statement following the death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.

“The Price Is Right” host said, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

He continued, “I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

The statement comes on the heels of his initial public reaction which the 61-year-old shared on Twitter.

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he wrote.

“The Price Is Right” is also being put on hold amid the shocking news.

“We can in fact confirm that we have put production on hold for this week,” a rep for the show told Access Hollywood.

Drew Carey and Harwick’s engagement news first broke in January 2018 and the couple ended their engagement later that year, according to People.

“The Price Is Right” host’s post comes after it was revealed that Amie died after falling from a balcony in the Hollywood Hills.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, per a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

The suspect in the investigation has been identified as 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick’s former boyfriend.

Officers apprehended Pursehouse on Feb. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM and arrested him on suspicion of murder. Two weeks prior to her death, the therapist had filed a restraining order against her ex, however the restraining order had expired, according to the LAPD press release.

He is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate information center website.

Officers arrived at a Hollywood Hills residence at 1:16 AM on Feb. 15, 2020 after receiving a radio call about a “woman screaming.” Upon arrival a roommate informed officers that Harwick was allegedly being assaulted.

Officers found the victim on the ground and “gravely injured” and “unresponsive” under a third story balcony and the injuries were consistent with a fall, per the press release. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported her to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say they found possible evidence of forced entry as well possible evidence of a struggle in the residence.

— Stephanie Swaim