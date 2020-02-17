Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Dies After Fall From Balcony In the Hollywood Hills

Dr. Amie Harwick, family therapist and ex-fiancée of Drew Carey, has died.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, per a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

The suspect in the investigation has been identified as 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick’s former boyfriend.

Officers apprehended Pursehouse on Feb. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM and arrested him on suspicion of murder. Two weeks prior to her death, the therapist had filed a restraining order against her ex, however the restraining order had expired, according to the LAPD press release.

He is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate information center website.

Officers arrived at a Hollywood Hills residence at 1:16 AM on Feb. 15, 2020 after receiving a radio call about a “woman screaming.” Upon arrival a roommate informed officers that Harwick was allegedly being assaulted.

Officers found the victim on the ground and “gravely injured” and “unresponsive” under a third story balcony and the injuries were consistent with a fall, per the press release. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported her to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say they found possible evidence of forced entry as well possible evidence of a struggle in the residence.

Drew Carey and Harwick’s engagement news first broke in January 2018 and the couple ended their engagement later that year, according to People.

