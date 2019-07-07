Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Pack On The PDA While At A Music Festival

Dua Lipa’s got new rules a new man!

The singer was spotted packing on the PDA with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid.

The two were out at a music festival in London on July 6, 2019. The 20-year-old model had his arms around the 23-year-old singer.

The pop star rocked a chic jacket and layered gold necklaces and went with a fresh faced look and long straight hair.

According to US Weekly, this isn’t the first time they’ve been seen together. They were also reportedly both at his birthday party in June 2019.

The sighting comes after Dua and her ex bf Isaac Carew broke up last month, according to multiple reports.

A source spoke to The Sun about the new couple.

“Dua and Isaac have a lot of history and he holds a special place in her heart,” a source previously told The Sun.

“But she has been in Los Angeles almost ever since they split again and she has been able to spend time with Anwar, who she really gets on with. They are a lot closer in age and it’s just been fun. It’s a confusing time for both Dua and Isaac but she is just going with the flow and doing what feels right.”

Do you ship this duo?

— Stephanie Swaim