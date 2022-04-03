Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s ICONIC 1998 MTV VMAs Moment At 2022 Grammys

Divas only!

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion brought a major iconic moment to the Grammys stage on Sunday night. The two ladies recreated the iconic 1998 MTV VMAs moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 2022 Grammy Awards, complete with a little help from Donatella Versace!

In the moment on Sunday, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion stepped on stage in matching dresses. Then famed fashion designer Donatella stepped on stage and helped them unwrap their looks to showcase totally original designs underneath.

But what audiences may not have realized was that it was a riff on the moment between Whitney and Mariah, who in 1998 hit the stage in the same brown Vera Wang dress. Following some lighthearted banter, the divas stripped off their skirts to reveal totally different styles.

Check it out!

