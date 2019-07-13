Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Fights Back Tears During Eulogy For Wife Beth: I ‘Haven’t Let Her Go’

Duane “Dog” Chapman is still reeling from the loss of his soulmate.

At a memorial service in Colorado, the famed bounty hunter delivered a heartbreaking 27-minute eulogy for wife Beth Chapman, who died last month following a cancer battle.

“I cannot believe that she’s gone,” he told the hundred in attendance, fighting back sobs. “This is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream. In the ’70s, I did 18-months in a Texas penitentiary, and I told God yesterday, ‘I’d do five years, ten years, day for day, just to kiss her again.’ I’ve never felt like this.”

“If there’s a God, he won’t let me live that long without her,” he added.

Dog took the crowd back to the very first moment he laid eyes on Beth: when he posted her bond for stealing a lemon.

“She walked into the office, and I said to myself, ‘Oh yes, she will be mine,'” he recalled.

It wasn’t long until he realized how much of a firecracker Beth was, and he was absolutely smitten.

“She chewed people out real good – and I’m one of them – because she wanted them to know what happened if they got on the dark side,” he explained.

“She was our lion tamer, the Chapman family’s,” he added, verging on tears. “She was so pretty. The people would say, ‘You’re so gorgeous Beth.’ She’d say, ‘No, I’m not.’ I’d say, ‘Honey, they all told you you’re beautiful!’ She never believed it. Never.”

Dog and Beth quickly became a power couple within the bail enforcement community, and people took notice.

“‘Big daddy, you’re the greatest bounty hunter in the world. I’m the greatest bounty huntress,'” Dog recalled Beth telling him. “People all over our profession, when we got together, they went ‘Oh no. Oh my god.'”

Despite her stage four cancer diagnosis, Beth initially decided to forgo treatment and film their new WGN show, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” with her husband.

“The show did not kill her, but she died for it,” he told the crowd. “She said, ‘Do you think I’m going to let you go out there by yourself and film this TV show? You’re out of your mind.’ I said, ‘Honey, but you might have to do chemo stuff.’ She said, ‘All it will do is keep me alive six months longer. And I’m not going to do that, because I want to be by your side.'”

As the cancer got worse, Beth began to accept that she’d die, while Dog refused to grapple with that reality.

The TV star told the crowd that his wife once grabbed his face and told him, “Please let me go.”

“I said, ‘No, I can’t. I’m not going to let you go,'” he recalled. “I still haven’t let her go.”

Now, Dog is set to film Season 2 of “Dog’s Most Wanted” without Beth, and he joked that his grief is bad news for the people he’s going after.

“I am so upset at these fugitives that want to run away!” he quipped through tears. “Ho ho ho, beware of the Dog now!”

The 66-year-old also pledged to do right by Beth’s memory and continue to live life in a way that would make her smile.

“Everything she taught me, I’m going to get to heaven, I’m going to make her so proud,” he said. “She’s gonna say, like she did here, ‘That’s my man right there. That’s big daddy right there.'”