Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton Absolutely Beams At Prince Louis' Christening

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton couldn't stop smiling as she held her son, Prince Louis, at his christening at the royal chapel at St James's Palace on Monday. Kate looked absolutely flawless in a cream V-beck dress with long sleeves. She paired the look with a pearl-embellished and floral headband-style fascinator and a set of pearl earrings.

The 36-year-old royal was seen gushing and cooing over her baby boy, who was clad in a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen.





