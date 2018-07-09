Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton Absolutely Beams At Prince Louis' Christening

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton couldn't stop smiling as she held her son, Prince Louis, at his christening at the royal chapel at St James's Palace on Monday. Kate looked absolutely flawless in a cream V-beck dress with long sleeves. She paired the look with a pearl-embellished and floral headband-style fascinator and a set of pearl earrings.
The 36-year-old royal was seen gushing and cooing over her baby boy, who was clad in a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate also exchanged sweet words with Archbishop James Welby outside of the chapel about her baby boy, who was sleeping in her arms. She smiled and laughed as they chatted about how restful her 2-month old seemed in her arms.
Talk about a stunning day as a family!