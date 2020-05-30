‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Sadie Robertson Shares Candid Reaction To Grandpa Phil’s Adult Daughter

It’s just one big happy family!

Sadie Robertson got candid about welcoming the newest member of their “Duck Dynasty” family shortly after her grandfather Phil Robertson revealed that he fathered an adult daughter from a past affair.

“[T]he bigger the better ❤️,” Sadie captioned a picture on her Instagram Story of the family posing with Phyliss, which was first shared by Sadie’s mom, Korie Robertson.

“We have a new sister! We found out not long ago that Phil has a daughter, and Willie and his brothers have a sister,” Korie captioned the pic on her Instagram page. “It was as much a surprise to all of us as it probably is to you, but life is full of surprises, and this one is especially sweet!”

Adding, “Our annual family beach pics were even crazier, and the Robertson men are now officially outnumbered so we’re feeling pretty good right about now, ha! Welcome to the fam, Phyllis; I promise it’s never boring.”

Korie’s husband Willie, who is Phil’s third son, also took to Instagram to welcome the 45-year-old woman to the family.

“So good finding my long lost sister. Can’t wait to share life with y’all’s family. Welcome to the nuttiest family around,” Willie wrote alongside a pic of the big family gathering around Phyliss.

During a recent episode of the family’s hit podcast “Unashamed,” Phil revealed that he has an adult daughter.

His eldest son Al Robertson explained that he received a letter from Phyliss who was claiming to be his sister. After some thought, he told his father about Phyliss’ claim because “even if it’s not dad, she needs to know it’s not dad.”

The former reality star agreed to a DNA test, which ended up being a “99.9 percent match.”

“It’s a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love,” the 74-year-old said. “As it turns out, you have a daughter that you don’t know about and she has a father she doesn’t know about, 45 years doesn’t sound like very long, but you see, that’s a while.”