'Dumbo' Trailer Released: Hear The New 'Baby Mine' Song!

Dumbo

Danny DeVito stars in the live-action remake of "Dumbo." (Credit: Disney)

"Dumbo" is officially flying back to fans!

Disney released the first trailer for the live-action remake of "Dumbo" on Thursday. The new film stars Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Alan Arkin, Eva Green and Michal Keaton. The trailer features clips of Dumbo taking flight and Norwegian pop star Aurora singing the hit song,"Baby Mine."

The first "Dumbo" film was released in 1941 and is about an elephant with ears so big he can fly! 

"Dumbo" is due in theaters in March 2019.

