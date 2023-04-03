Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action ‘Moana’ Remake With Him Reprising Role As Maui

Maui is back! Dwayne Johnson is reprising his beloved “Moana” character in a new live-action reimagining of the Disney favorite.

The Hollywood superstar shared the news from Hawaii, in a pre-recorded video shown during the annual Disney shareholders’ meeting on Monday.

Dwayne explained in his message how much “Moana” means to him and why he’s personally moved to help continue the tale’s legacy.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in a statement. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Dwayne’s two younger daughters and avid “Moana” fans Tia, 4, and Jasmine, 7, were on hand to help deliver the announcement in his beachside clip.

The actor’s social media followers already know his running joke with Tia in which the little girl refuses to believe that her famous dad voiced Maui in the original animated “Moana” from 2016.

Now that she’ll see him take on the character in a whole new way, it seems she and her sister may finally take his word for it once and for all!

“Moana” was a huge hit, earning $665 million at the worldwide box office and two Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Dwayne will also produce the update with his Seven Bucks Productions company, and Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced “Moana” in the original, is among the listed executive producers.

— Erin Biglow