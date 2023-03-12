Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt & Nicole Kidman Shock Jessica Chastain By Crashing Her 2023 Oscars Interview (EXCLUSIVE)

Now, that’s some Oscars star power!

Jessica Chastain was enjoying her Oscars 2023 red carpet interview with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover when she got a hug from behind from someone she definitely knew – it was none other than Emily Blunt!

The “Mary Poppins” star snuck in a sweet double hug with Jessica, who won an Oscar last year for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The duo shared a sweet moment gushing over each other’s stunning red carpet style.

Then the moment got that much better when Emily’s “Jungle Cruise” costar Dwayne Johnson was standing right behind her and surprised Jessica with some very sweet compliments. Much to our surprise, Jessica revealed she and The Rock are Instagram friends and he always makes sure to wish her happy birthday and send well-wishes about her projects.

“I love him too. This guy, he sends me birthday messages, and he watched George and Tammy and he sent me sent a sweet message,” Jessica revealed. “You are the most supportive. And not everyone is like that.

I would like to announce right here that the four of us are going to do a movie. It’s being written right now.

To which Mario joked, it could be “Dwayne’s Angels” as a nod to a reboot of “Charlie’s Angels.”

The superstar actors continued the lovefest! Check out the sweet video above.

PHOTOS: 2023 Oscars Fashion: Glittery Glam Shines On The Red Carpet