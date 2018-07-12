Dwayne Johnson Refuses To Reveal How He Knew About Osama Bin Laden's Death Before President Obama Announced It

Dwayne Johnson may be considering a political run in 2024, but he told Stephen Colbert on his show on Wednesday that he would need experience before he even considered a run at the White House. But the hilarious talk show pointed out that he already seemed to have an inside track — at least when it comes to matters of national security.

Colbert showed a tweet from The Rock from one hour before President Obama's 2011 press conference announcing that Osama Bin Laden had been killed. The tweet read, "Jut got word that will shock the world. Land of the free… home of the brave. Damn proud to be an American."

Colbert — and a ton of other people — were gobsmacked about how Johnson knew about the massive news.

"I have friends in high and low places. When I received that, and I tweeted that, I was also told that the President was about to walk on in 30 seconds. Then I get a follow up text with uhhh, we had to push back the press conference by an hour," he told Colbert.

Although he refused to give up his source despite the fact that Colbert prodded that he thought it was Vice President Biden.

And all jokes aside, the "Skyscraper" star revealed that he truly is proud to be an American and is really proud of his American Samoan heritage.

