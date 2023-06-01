Dwayne Johnson Says He & Vin Diesel Have ‘Put All The Past Behind’ Them, Confirms ‘Fast & Furious’ Return

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he and Vin Diesel aren’t letting their past get in the way of the future of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

The “Black Adam” actor announced in a Twitter video on Thursday that he’s officially returning to the beloved movie universe as Luke Hobbs.

His post came less than two weeks after he made a surprise cameo in a post-credits scene of “Fast X,” sending fans into a frenzy.

“You guys have been waiting for over a week now for me to confirm, so I am 100 percent confirming to you guys around the world that, yes, it is true, Hobbs is back. Hobbs is back in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise,” he announced in his video.

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d 🌺😈 Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

Dwayne revealed that his return comes roughly a year after he and “Fast & Furious” co-star Vin Diesel privately mended fences regarding past disagreements.

“Last summer, Vin and I put all the past behind us,” he wrote in the video’s caption. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love. I’ve built my career on an ‘Audience First’ mentality and that will always serve as my North Star.”

He expanded on his thoughts in his video, telling fans that he and Vin have “been like brothers for years,” and that “despite having [their] differences,” they have plans “that are much bigger than [themselves].”

“When you add all that up, it’s really not a hard decision to make. It’s a yes,” he said.

Dwayne, whose last “Fast” film was 2019’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” teased that he’ll make his official return in an upcoming “Hobbs” movie, which will “serve as a fresh, new chapter and set up for “Fast X: Part II.”

According to the former WWE star, the movie will feature him going head-to-head with Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes, the villain at the center of “Fast X.”

“It’s not even unfinished business between Dante and Hobbs, it’s ‘business is about to pick up,'” Dwayne teased.

“If you thought that The Rock versus Stone Cold Steve Austin headlining three Wrestlemanias, if you thought that was earth-shattering, well, wait ’til you see when Dante and Hobbs collide,” he added.

“Fast X” is in theaters now.