Dwayne Johnson Sends 101-Year-Old Fan Free Tequila on Her Birthday But Warns Her Not To Take Shots

Dwayne Johnson knows the way to this 101-year-old fan’s birthday dreams – tequila!

The Rock sent a package filled with his Teremana Tequila in honor of his fan Grandma Grover’s 101st birthday. He shared the fun surprise on his Instagram.

“HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY to Grandma Grover! 🎂🎊❤️👏🏾👏🏾 Good to see you received my gift of @teremana bottles and the card I wrote you!” DJ shared on Instagram.

He also jokingly told her to not take any celebratory shots. “Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it’s not time to do shots 🤣☺️👍🏾,” he added. “Happiest of birthdays — what an amazing and blessed life 🙏🏾 Enjoy your mana, Marie! DJ 🖤.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGdkKc-FRPa/

This isn’t the first time Grandma Grover has gotten a special surprise from The Rock! Last year, DJ was introduced to Grandma Grover through Jamie Klingler, who tweeted a message to Johnson asking if he would consider wishing her best friend’s grandmother a happy 100th birthday.

“She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is,” she wrote, adding that a friend of a friend was already working on getting in touch.

Within just a few hours, The Rock tweeted back, ready to help out with a special birthday surprise to mark her milestone 100th birthday.

“What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?” he asked, as Klingler shared that she’d love it if the star “would record a little video.”

DJ ended up sending a video to Grover, singing Happy Birthday to her, and wishing Grover “a huge congratulations on 100 years.”

This friendship – like good tequila – clearly has lasting power!