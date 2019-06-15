Dwayne Johnson’s Heartfelt Message To A Superfan In Hospice Will Leave You Crying & Cheering

Dwayne Johnson really outdid himself this time.

The A-lister delivered a special message to superfan Nancy “Grammy” Benvenuto on Saturday, with the help of a few hundred bystanders. Dwayne shared a video to Instagram in which he and extras from a church scene he was shooting all sent well wishes to Nancy, who has entered hospice care.

The actor explained in his caption that people with ailing family members contact him from time to time in the hopes that he’ll pass along kind thoughts. Though it’s impossible to acknowledge all such inquiries, this was one he felt compelled to answer.

“Things like this are never easy for anyone. Especially the family who sends me their requests for their loved ones in hospice. Nancy you sure are loved endlessly and you’re so special,” he captioned the five-minute clip, also teasing her about “clearly” having “AMAZING taste” in celebrities.

“Nancy, I hope this whole thing makes you smile and I hope you can FEEL the MANA & ENERGY that we & the world are sending you. All my love, light & gratitude,” he added.

Dwayne rallied the entire crowd to join him in an on-camera greeting for Nancy, before a gospel choir followed up with their powerful rendition of “Amazing Grace.” The “Ballers” star also listed a series of heartwarming facts about Nancy and her life, including how much she loves being married to her “best friend” and husband of 42 years.

As if that weren’t enough, Dwayne concluded with a room-wide chant of “Grammy” in Nancy’s honor that ended with applause and cheers – and we bet you won’t be able to stop yourself from joining along!

Anyone else going to be watching this on repeat all weekend? Pass the tissues, please.

— Erin Biglow