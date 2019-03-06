Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson & Elon Musk Make A Surprisingly Hot Dude Combined: Here’s Proof!

Elon “The Rock” Musk?

The famed Tesla CEO had a hilariously out-of-body experience on Wednesday, sharing a series of memes of his face photoshopped onto Dwayne Johnson’s hulking frame.

“Yeah, I lift a little …” Elon tweeted alongside a quintet of extra buff pics of the surprisingly sexy Musk-Rock hybrid, including one from Dwayne’s recent “Baywatch” remake.

Yeah, I lift a little … pic.twitter.com/UAJdv8qSw1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019

The edited photos quickly went viral on Twitter and drew polarizing reactions.

“Why am I turned on,” one fan joked.

“Damn daddy,” wrote another.

Others were less enticed by the surprising celebrity mash-up.

“Cannot unsee,” a user chimed in.

“This will give me nightmares,” another added.

But the pics got the ultimate seal of approval from Dwayne himself.

“He’s. A. Beast. @elonmusk Handsome SOB too!” the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star wrote, adding a winking emoji.

Elon continued the bromantic banter in a tweet of his own.

“Oh stop, you’ll make me blush,” he teased.

Oh stop, you’ll make me blush ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019

Dwayne capped off the unexpected Twitter chat with a promise to continue it in person.

“Tequila and steak on me one day, my friend,” he replied.

Tequila and steak on me one day, my friend 🥃👊🏾 https://t.co/cf1xMuAzMd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 6, 2019

Could this be the start of a beautiful friendship? Stranger things have happened!