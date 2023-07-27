Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Talulah Riley Announce Engagement With ‘Love Actually’ Reference

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are ready to say “I do”!

The “Queen’s Gambit” star, 33, and the “Westworld” alum, 37, announced their engagement this week and Thomas included a sweet reference to his breakout role.

“Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged,” he wrote on Instagram, adding, “Love is all around” as a likely nod to his 2003 holiday romance “Love Actually.”

Thomas co-starred in the fan favorite as a child opposite Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and more. He’s gone on to appear in the “Maze Runner” franchise and most recently scored an Emmy nod for his “Queen’s Gambit” work alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

For his and Talulah’s happy news, the actor posted a photo of a romantic gondola ride. Both stars sported coordinated summer neutrals for the outing and smiled as Thomas paddled them down a picturesque river.

Talulah shared their update with a loved-up selfie and her ex-husband, Elon Musk, sent well wishes to the pair.

Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0 — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023

“Congratulations!” he replied on X, which the mogul recently confirmed is the new brand logo for Twitter.

This will be Thomas’ first marriage. He and Talulah have been together for two years and made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTAs. They first met while working together on the miniseries “Pistol.”

The actress was previously wed to Elon twice, from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.