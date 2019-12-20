Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Festive Baby Pic Of His First Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram on Friday to share a festive flashback photo. The now-swole star posted an adorable photo of himself as a baby, decked out in a holiday onesie as he played under a Christmas tree!

“My first Christmas at 7 months old,” Dwayne captioned the post. “It was a good Christmas, my friends. #justapebble #babydwanta,” he finished.

While the photo of baby Dwayne was enough to warm even a Grinch’s heart, it was his hilarious caption that fans and friends alike loved.

“Protein bars in your lunch box for sure,” fashion stylist Ilaria Urbinati commented.

“Santa brought Dwanta a pair of dumbbells that day,” actor Ryan Ochoa wrote.

Dwayne’s Christmas spirit hasn’t wavered in all these years. He and his “Jumanji” costar Kevin Hart have been dressing up as Santa and his elf to surprise fans of the new movie in theaters! Talk about spreading Christmas cheer.