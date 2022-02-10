Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Stars In NBC Sports’ “Super Gold Sunday” Highlighting Olympics & Super Bowl On Same Day!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is shining a spotlight on a major moment in sports media history this Sunday!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star in NBC Sports’ opening tease for “Super Gold Sunday” – an unprecedented day in sports media given that both Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics will air on Sunday Feb. 13. Sunday’s coverage will feature the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles and multiple gold medal events in Beijing on NBC and Peacock.

Dwayne narrates the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show on NBC and Peacock and The Rock will also have a special role on Sunday, delivering an electrifying pre-kickoff speech from the field.

Today, we celebrate something that’s never happened in 4.5 billion years on planet earth: Super Gold Sunday. The Super Bowl and the Olympic Games. The biggest game of the year and the greatest spectacle in sports. They have never happened on the same day until now,” The Rock shares in his speech which airs on Super Bowl Sunday. “It’s about the Lombardi and the gold, silver, and bronze. It’s about touchdowns and twizzles, monstrous hits and the monobob. It’s about the idea that this game and these Games can achieve one of the most precious feats of all – bringing us all together for a celebration of who we are.”

Sunday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock’s premium tier begins at 8 a.m. ET with the Winter Olympics from Beijing. Super Bowl LVI coverage begins at Noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl.

At 1 p.m. ET, the five-hour Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show kicks off from Los Angeles on NBC and Peacock, leading into Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. ET. Following Super Bowl post-game coverage, including the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy, coverage from Beijing continues with the Winter Olympics Primetime Show at 10:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, which will feature gold medals awarded in ice dance figure skating and monobob. Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue (ice dance), and Kallie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor (monobob) are expected to contend for medals.

After 30 minutes of local news coverage at Midnight ET, the day concludes with the Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show at 12:30 a.m. ET. Tune in!