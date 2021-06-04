Influencer Terah Jones’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Cancer Battle: ‘Our Beautiful Girl Is Free’

Influencer Terah Belle Jones is mourning a devastating loss.

The Salt Lake City-based blogger shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Friday that her daughter, Indy Llew, passed away following a battle with cancer. She was just 5 years old.

“Our beautiful girl is free. She transitioned last night in the blink of an eye, in her mommie’s arms with daddy right beside her. She opened her big brown eyes and looked directly into mine, as she took her last breath at 11:11. A time of angels & a time for mommy,” Terah wrote, captioning a bittersweet photo of Indy wearing a flower crown.

Terah went on to describe Indy’s final day, writing that the youngster “woke up requesting ‘dinna’” and kept her loved ones “laughing through tears” as she listed all the things she wanted to do – from a trip to the beach to an airplane ride and a pizza party.

“The day was hers. … Indy was in control. She left in her own special way. It happened fast. It was peaceful. And it was hard. I am so, so proud of her. Thank you for loving our little girl. I have never known this kind of pain but I’ve also never known this kind of triumph. My Indy Llew has changed the world,” Terah added.

Terah went on to invite followers to join her and husband Brian Jones in a vigil for Indy at 11:11 p.m.

“Step outside with a candle, a light, a prayer, a song, whatever makes you feel Indy- and help us light up our world for her. Let’s show her how much we love her… and take a moment to feel her,” Terah wrote.

In 2017, Indy was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome and the illness sadly progressed to leukemia earlier this year. Terah and Brian documented their daughter’s journey on social media and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took notice in May, sending Indy a personalized video of himself singing his “Moana” song “You’re Welcome” – a favorite of Indy’s.

— Erin Biglow