Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Freaks Out For Birthday Video From Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Dwayne Johnson is showing his little girl some major love for her third birthday.

This weekend, The Rock shared a sweet photo holding his daughter Tiana, writing in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana. Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy.”

“I always, ‘got you,’” he continued. “Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — ‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?’”

She got her answer sooner than expected—Jason Momoa, AKA AquaMan himself, recorded a sweet video for her! In another post, Dwayne shared the sweet moment of his daughter excitedly watching the shout-out.

“I had to make the call…it’s what daddy’s do,” he wrote in the caption. “I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about.”

“I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’ Thanks for having my back – I’ll always have yours.”

Dwayne shared several more photos and videos showcasing little Tiana’s love for AquaMan—in one post, she excitedly watched a scene from the movie and proudly proclaimed that he was cooler than her dad.

In another photo, the birthday girl posed alongside an AquaMan action figure and a drawing of the superhero. “For Tia’s birthday she insisted AquaMan join us for breakfast — and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room,” Dwayne wrote.

Looks like all of Tiana’s third birthday wishes came true!

