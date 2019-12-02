‘DWTS’ Alum Louis van Amstel Says His Son Was Bullied By A Homophobic Substitute Teacher

Former “Dancing With The Stars” professional Louis van Amstel took to Twitter to call out a substitute teacher who he said berated his son Daniel for having gay fathers.

Our child was bullied. pic.twitter.com/gZ5yI0Z2F0 — Louis van Amstel (@LouisVanAmstel) November 22, 2019

Louis says in the video that his fifth grade child was participating in a pre-Thanksgiving lesson when the incident happened. When asked by the teacher what the children were thankful for, Louis’ son apparently responded that he was thankful to finally be getting adopted by his two dads.

In response, the substitute reportedly went on a rant about how that is “nothing to be thankful for” and that “homosexuality is wrong.”

An emotional Louis—who said he was “choked up” when he heard his son’s answer—said in the video he found out in a phone call about the incident. Apparently, three young students in Daniel’s class repeatedly asked the teacher to stop. When she refused, they complained to the principle.

Fortunately, the school listened to the young advocates. “I’m so proud of Daniel’s school,” Louis said. “Not only did they let go of the teacher, they said this woman is never going to teach in this school ever again.”

Louis also said that Daniel didn’t want to come forward because he had two previously failed adoptions—and he was afraid the situation would make his new adoptive parents rethink their decision.

But Louis and his husband Joshua Lancaster have never loved Daniel more.