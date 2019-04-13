‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Ties The Knot With Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy is officially off the market!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro wed Jenna Johnson on Saturday, per Us Weekly, and People who obtained exclusive photos of the wedding.

Jenna Looked amazing in a unique turtleneck dress with sheer long sleeves and an intricate hair piece that adorned her low chignon.

She shared a stunning snap on Instagram next to her new hubby.

“Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy 04~13~2019,” she wrote.

Per US and People, guests included “DWTS” contestants Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Normani, Nikki Bella and Ginger Zee. Also present was Val’s older brother and his wifey Peta Murgatroyd.

Adam shared a peak at what is likely his wedding attire, a wild shorts/blazer set with a bright pink flower in the breast picket.

“Casual,” he wrote.

Nikki also gave a sneak peek on her Insta Story, rocking some stunner shades an a sleek black gown.

According to People, the food was quite the lavish affair, and included crab and avocado salad, salmon, and hazelnut cheesecake cherry brulee!

The couple previously chatted with Access Live in December and shared that they wanted an “intimate and real wedding.”

“The wedding in general, first of all, you covered the Jonas wedding obviously it’s a beautiful wedding…huge!” Val told Natalie Morales, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. “My brother had a wedding… At a castle, no big deal.”

“For me, it’s not about topping it in terms of accessories, it’s more about reverting back to like, what I’m doing this for in the first place, I just want it to be intimate and real,” he shared.

“Every day for the rest of our life I want it to be a celebration,” he added as Jenna gazed lovingly at him.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim