‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby Boy: ‘Our World Is Forever Changed’

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have a tiny dancer on their hands!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pros welcomed their first child this week and announced the happy news with a precious Instagram photo. The black-and-white shot reveals the newborn’s hand clutching Jenna’s thumb inside Val’s palm.

“Our world is forever changed,” Jenna wrote in her caption, adding that the bundle of joy was born on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Further details, including a name, have yet to be revealed, but the couple previously confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy.

Jenna, 28, told People back in July that she and Val, 36, had a moniker picked out long before she was even pregnant, but they wanted to keep it under wraps in case they ended up changing their mind.

“I’m a visual person for sure. And so I have this weird thing where I don’t want to be 100 percent set on it, even though we both love it,” Jenna shared with the mag.

Adding, “I really want to see him first before we make that decision. So far we have one that I’m pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of.”

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alum kept fans well informed on her pregnancy journey, sharing frequent updates on social media. Most recently, Jenna rang in the new year with what ended up being her final bump photo before giving birth.

“Ready for ALL of your adventures 2023, let’s do this,” she captioned the post.

Jenna and Val tied the knot back in 2019 and confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram over the summer, revealing the “shock, disbelief, and sheer joy” they felt after two years of fertility challenges.

“If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don’t lose HOPE,” Jenna wrote on Instagram at the time. “It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don’t give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen.”

