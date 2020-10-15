Dwyane Wade Accidentally Crashes Couple’s Sunset Proposal: See His Reaction!

When Ryan Basch asked his girlfriend her to marry him, she wasn’t the only one whose jaw dropped!

Dwyane Wade was taking a walk along the sand at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, Calif., when he spotted Ryan getting down on one knee for his longtime love, Katie Ryan.

The basketball icon was moved by the romantic moment, and his sweet reaction was captured on camera! In one photo taken by Ryan and Katie’s engagement photographer, the bride-to-be can be seen grinning in the foreground, while Dwyane gasps in the background, his hand over his heart.

Dwyane went on to fully crash the photoshoot, posing for a picture with the happy couple.

Ryan shared the photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral. “When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal,” he captioned the shots.

Dwyane noticed the post and shared it on his own Instagram Story, replying with some kind words for the newly engaged pair.

“It was so dope to witness you guys love!” he wrote.

Dwyane is far from the first celebrity that’s been in the right place at the right time for a lucky couple. Tom Hanks famously crashed a bride and groom’s wedding photoshoot in Central Park in 2016.

Back in 2014, Serena Williams was enjoying a day at the beach as a couple said “I do” nearby and posed for a picture in her swimsuit!