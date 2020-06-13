Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Zaya Shares Family Pictures From 13th Birthday

Happy belated birthday to Zaya! Dwyane Wade’s daughter turned 13 on May 29, but took to Instagram on Friday to show off how her famous family celebrated the milestone.

And it looks like the Union/Wade crew went all-out with a medieval themed party!

“Stronger together #happypride,” Zaya captioned a photo of herself, her father Dwyane and stepmom Gabrielle Union dressed for the party. Zaya donned a lavender braided wig while Gabrielle donned a flowery dress and headband.

The now-teenager also shared a photo of her alongside her parents in front of a giant sign bearing her name and #13.

It seems Zaya wasn’t the only one who had a great time during the party—Gabrielle responded to a fan on Twitter who posted about the celebration and called it the “best day.”

“Best day!! So glad we were able to create a special day for her 13th birthday,” the actress tweeted. “She was surrounded by love and had the best time!”

Proud Papa Dwyane also took to social media to show off his daughter on her special day with a black-and-white profile shot alongside a simple caption.

ᘔᗩYᗩ! #happypride🌈 #13

“ZAYA! #happypride #13,” the former NBA star wrote.

