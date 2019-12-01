Dwyane Wade Responds To ‘Hate’ Over Son’s Look In Thanksgiving Family Photo

Dwyane Wade has his family’s back!

The former NBA star took to Twitter to stand up against the “hate” his family has been receiving following the sweet snaps his wife, Gabrielle Union, shared on Instagram earlier this week in honor of Thanksgiving.

In the snapshots, the actress smiled alongside her husband with their 1-year-old baby girl, Kaavia James, and Dwyane’s second oldest child, Zion Malachi Airamis. Zion was snapped showing off blinged-out nails as well as a cropped top, which some criticized.

In response to the negativity over the way the 12-year-old was dressed, the proud father clapped back on Twitter.

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!” the former Miami Heat player wrote.

And many followers praised the father for speaking out against the hate.

“Idk if @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu know how POWERFUL & MOVING it is that they’re embracing their son’s individuality,” @Miata_Shanay tweeted. “(Damnit I’m crying) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn’t a thing. That child is free & happy.”

“As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that I see them, love them and support them,” Dwyane replied.

WATCH: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Support Their 11-Year Old Son At Pride Day

This isn’t the first time the basketball star showed his support for his son. Earlier this year, Gabrielle attended Miami Pride Month with Zion. Though Dwyane wasn’t able to attend, he supported from afar, sharing a pic of Zion and his wife at the event, writing, “We support each other with Pride!”

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Dwyane said in an interview with “Variety” in June.

Adding, “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”