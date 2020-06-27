‘The Bachelor’s’ Britt Nilsson Welcomes Her First Child

It’s a girl for Britt Nilsson and Jeremy Byrne!

“The Bachelor” alum and her husband welcomed their daughter on June 23. Britt took to Instagram to share the happy news.

“Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long!! 👑👑👑🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🥰💕💕💕,” the proud mom captioned a pic of her newborn. She then explained the meaning behind Noa’s name.

“NOA is a Hebrew girls’ name that means ‘movement’ or ‘motion.’ In Japanese it means ‘my love’ or ‘from love.’ In Hawaiian it means ‘freedom’ or ‘sea of freedom.’,” Britt wrote. “In Arabic it means ‘higher’ or ‘genius.’ To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth.”

Britt also shared photos of her bundle of joy in an adorable pink beanie adorned with a giant bow. “💕👑💕 squooooshhhyyy I love you more than words could ever say. And yes I’m probably gonna post a lot of pictures 🥳🥳🥳🌷🌷💃💃💃 I can’t help it! 😭😭😭😭💋💋”

True to her word, Britt couldn’t resist sharing more snaps of little Noa. Next, she posted a photo set of happy dad Jeremy. “Happy belated Father’s Day to the worlds best dad!!! 🙂 oh my gosh how fun to say,” she playfully captioned. “Jer you have been such a champ already. Thank you for being the best support during the whole pregnancy, the intense labor and delivery (woooo!) and even now in my recovery… Here’s to embarking on the best and hardest and most wild and rewarding and heavenly adventure ever!!! I love you!!!”

Finally, Britt added one more set of heartwarming pictures of the new mom positively glowing as she bonds with baby Noa. “Meeting you, our little Noa for the very first time, just seconds after you came out! Carrying you for 9 months and then finally getting to see your precious face and actually hold you in my arms, even after so much physical pain and exhaustion, was the most pure, Holy, lovely, and profound thing I’ve experienced as a human being on this earth,” she wrote.

Britt appeared in Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor,” and she was nearly the next “Bachelorette,” but lost out to Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Britt and Jeremy began dating in 2016 and tied the knot on Sept. 9, 2017.

The couple announced her pregnancy in a video showing the then-parents-to-be learning the results of their pregnancy test live on camera.

Congrats to Britt’s growing family!