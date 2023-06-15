Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Confirm Engagement

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged!

The couple confirmed they are set to tie the knot in a sweet interview conducted by “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” star’s brother, Cole Sprouse for V Magazine.

On Thursday, the publication released the intimate conversation where the duo revealed Dylan popped the question in September.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” Sprouse explained to the outlet. “What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

“We just want to do it on our time. When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, ‘Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine…’ That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way,” the supermodel added. “I’m really not nervous about getting married. I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding. I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal—Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question—but for me, it was right then and there. I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”

The pair sparked engagement rumors in March, when they hit the red carpet for the Mammoth Film Festival in California and Barbara was wearing what seemed to be a gold ring.

“With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be,” Barbara wrote on Instagram alongside images from the photoshoot for the interview on Thursday setting the record straight once and for all.

“Sprouse’s to be,” Dylan wrote on his page.

The future Mr. & Mrs., who first met in 2017 and weren’t romantically linked until 2018, also shared how they fell in love and told Cole they will be celebrating their big day with their families in Hungary, where Barbara grew up.

“I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me,” the 29-year-old said.

“I know. It’s gonna be a big event, with both of our parents meeting for the first time, too. I think it’s exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because, Cole, we came from a very small family unit. Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit,” the Disney alum added. “They look at her like their princess and I think it’s going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions. I’m excited for that aspect of it and I’m excited for you guys to see what Barbara has shown me in Hungary, which is a beautiful country.”