Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Emma Watson And More Top U.K.’s Richest Celebrities Under 30 – See Full List!

Ed Sheeran is raking in the big bucks! The singer was recently named the U.K.’s richest celebrity 30 years old or under by Heat Magazine.

The 28-year-old is worth a whopping £170M, or nearly $189M according to Heatworld’s 2019 list. Heat Magazine looks at the accounts, sales and endorsements of celebrities to determine their overall net worth.

Ed’s wealth nearly doubled since last year, mostly due to his two-year long “Divide” tour. He took the top spot away from fellow singer Adele who graced the chart in 2018, but since she celebrated her 31st birthday this May the “Hello” singer is no longer eligible for the list.

Second place on the list goes to Daniel Radcliffe, whose worth is only a little over half of Ed Sheeran’s. The “Harry Potter” star is worth £90M, most of which he earned during his stint playing Harry in the franchise.

A newcomer to the list is grime artist Stormzy, whose £12m puts him at 14th on the list. His rise in wealth likely stems from his set at Glasto this summer, where he was the headliner.

Below is a complete list of the U.K.’s wealthiest celebrities 30 or under: