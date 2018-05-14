Ed Sheeran, Maren Morris & Zedd Join 2018 Billboard Music Awards Lineup

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards’ lineup just got ten times more stacked!



Ed Sheeran, Zedd and Maren Morris are set to hit this stage this weekend on Sunday May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Zedd and Maren are expected to perform their pop-crossover hit "The Middle," which has skyrocketed on the charts following its release. It peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart on April 28 and also brought Maren over from her typical country roots in the crossover genre. She's nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Female Country Artist while Zedd is nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Song for his sonf with Alessia Cara, "Stay."

Ed's performance is definitely going to be a standout too! Ed leads the Billboard Music Award nominations with 15 noms, competing against Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar, who have the same number.

Previously announced performers include Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.

