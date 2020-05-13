Ed Sheeran Surprises Students In Zoom Music Lesson

Ed Sheeran gave a class of music students the surprise of their lives when he joined their Zoom lesson!

The “Shape Of You” singer joined his friend Timothy Spoerer’s virtual class for Ecclesbourne Primary School in South London to encourage students in their music careers. The singer reportedly not only answered questions about his path to stardom but also taught the students how to play some of his songs—including his top hit “Perfect.”

WATCH MORE: Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Share Sweet Moments In New Heartfelt Music Video

The 29-year-old assured students that while he might now be one of the top musicians in the world, it didn’t always come easy for him.

“I basically wasn’t very smart at school I thought I was an idiot for a very long time. I couldn’t do Maths, Science and English and I was told to be successful in life you had to do those things,” Ed told the class, per the Daily Mail. “I loved playing music, that’s what made me happiest. My dad always said to me, ‘If you want to be a musician, work really hard at it.’ I wanted to make music my job but it was a lot of hard work and struggling; essentially the way I got my income and paid my bills was by playing covers at weddings.”

Ed also told the students that they won’t be getting new music from him any time soon—the “I Don’t Care” artist is taking a break to get “back to normal life.”

“I won’t be releasing music, not for a while – sometime next year. I need a year off not doing anything. Getting back to normal life.”

WATCH MORE: Ed Sheeran Taking 18-Month Break From Music After Finishing ‘Divide’ Tour

But the news won’t come as a surprise to many fans, who know Sheeran announced last year that his “Divide” tour would be the singer’s last for a while.

“As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing,” Ed told a crowd in Ipswich last August. “There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

Despite taking a break from his music career, the star has no reason to worry about his livelihood. On Tuesday the singer was revealed to be the UK’s richest musician under 30, according to The Sunday Times.

Ed has raked in nearly $250 million, making just under $50 million each year, the report continued.