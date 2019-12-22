Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Share Sweet Moments In New Heartfelt Music Video

If there’s anyone who knows how to hit us square in the feels, it’s Ed Sheeran. The singer/songwriter released the music video for “Put It All On Me” (featuring Ella Mai).

The video follows couples from around the globe engaging in dance and sharing their love stories. The video, directed by Jason Koenig, also captures sweet moments with Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn in their home. From cuddling in bed to making walrus faces with french fries, it’s just the kind of heartwarming video we all need for the winter holidays.

Sheeran and Searborn quietly married in January 2019, but have known each other since they were children, he revealed to People. The video cheekily says that the couple “made out at that castle on a hill,” referencing the singer’s 2017 song “Castle On The Hill”.

While the wedding was kept under heavy wraps, the couple did go public with their engagement in January 2018. Sheeran posted a pic with Cherry, captioning it: “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

“Put It All On Me” is a track from Sheeran’s latest platinum-selling album, “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” which is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The “Shape of You” singer recently notched his third RIAA Diamond-Certified record for his 2017 smash, “Perfect.” Diamond certifications are awarded to records and albums that earn more than 10 million sales/streams.