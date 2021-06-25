Ed Sheeran Transforms Into Glam Vampire For ‘Bad Habits’ Music Video

Ed Sheeran is back!

The singer released his highly anticipated new single “Bad Habits” along with a music video where he’s transformed into a glammed-up vampire. It’s also the first song to be released from his upcoming fifth studio album.



His latest track is Ed’s first release since his 2019 album “No. 6 Collaborations Project.” He’s celebrating the release of the new song by performing it for the first time during Tik Tok’s UEFA show in Ipswich.

He shared a photo of himself on the field, captioning the post with, “Playing Portman road in ipswich for the first time later for this @tiktok UEFA show. Came to watch football and shows here as a kid and adult but never played it. Very excited as you can tell by this photo. Love all your reactions to Bad Habits too, the wheels are in motion for the autumn x.”

Ed wrote his latest track with FRED and his “Shape of You” producer Johnny McDaid who is also in a relationship with Courteney Cox.

The singer has admitted in the past to being the one who introduced the long-lasting couple. He joined the duo for some jam sessions where Ed teased the new music as the “Friends” star played the piano.

The new dad who welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica with wife Cherry Seaborn in August, took a few years off to focus on his personal life.

In September 2020 he shared a snap of some adorable baby socks.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back,” the caption read.

